Breaking Down UNC’s Offense From its win at Florida State

North Carolina’s offense continued to grow and move the ball in its 35-11 win at Florida State on Saturday in Tallahassee.

The Tar Heels have amassed at least 400 yards in each of Jacolby Criswell’s six starts at quarterback, but the 500 at FSU are the most against a Power 4 opponent, and was as thorough an offensive performance as the Heels have had this season.

UNC improved to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC with the win.

Here is a breakdown of the Tar Heels’ offensive performance from the game: