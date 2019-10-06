Breaking Down UNC's Offensive Numbers Vs. Georgia Tech
North Carolina ended a three-game losing streak Saturday defeating Georgia Tech, 38-22, in Atlanta. Here is a breakdown of the Tar Heels’ offensive stats from their third win in six games, includin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news