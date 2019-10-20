Breaking Down UNC's Offensive Numbers Vs. Virginia Tech
THI takes a look at North Carolina’s offensive numbers from Saturday’s 43-41 loss to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
The Tar Heels finished with 491 total yards and 23 first downs in the six-overtime affair and are now 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the ACC. Here are the Stats:
*11 Tar Heels finished with a PFF grade of 60 or higher (must play 10 or more snaps): Toe Groves 73.4; Charlie Heck 71,8; Dazz Newsome 69.2; Jordan Tucker 67.9; Javonte Williams 670; Sam Howell 66.0; Marcus McKethan 65.1; Dyami Brown 63.1; Beau Corrales 61.8; Antonio Williams 61.7; Garrett Walston 60.7.
*Sam Howell was sacked five times, with four of them charged to Tar Heels: Howell 2 and 1 each by Brian Anderson and Ed Montilus.
*Howell was hurried 11 times, charged as responsible: Howell, Heck and Joshua Ezeudu 2 each and McKethan, Michael Carter, Jordan Tucker, Anderson and Walston 1 each.
*UNC had six running plays that went for 10 or more yards: Carter had 3; Javonte Williams 2 and Antonio Williams 1.
Rushing Direction
*Left end: 6 attempts for 26 yards (4.3 ave), 2 first downs, one 10-plus run and a long of 16 yards.
*Left guard: 6 attempts for 9 yards (1.5 ave), 1 first down and a long of 3 yards.
*Between LG & C: 3 attempts for 31 yards (10.3 ave), 1 first down, one 10-plus run and a long of 26 yards.
*Between C & RG: 5 attempts for 20 yards (4.0 ave), 2 first downs, two 10-plus runs, and a long of 11 yards.
*Right guard: 1 attempt for 5 yards
*Right tackle: 2 attempts for 7 yards (3.5 ave), long of 4 yards.
*Right end: 8 attempts for 56 yards (7.0 ave), 2 first downs, two 10-plus runs, with a long of 28 yards.
*Reverse: 1 attempt for 3 yards.
*QB scramble: 2 attempts for 11 yards (5.5 ave), 1 first down and a long of 9 yards.
Passing
*Howell dropped back to pass 56 times and was sacked five times with 5 throwaways, four of his passes were dropped and he scrambled twice.
*Howell was blitzed 16 times and was 9-for-16 with 99 yards and 2 TDs.
*Howell was under pressure 20 times and was 3-for-14 with 116 yards and a TD.
*Howell was 5-for-5 with 26 yards on passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage
*Howell was 14-for-18 with 121 yards and 3 TDs on passes thrown between 0-9 yards downfield
*Howell was 4-for-10 with 44 yards on passes thrown between 10-19 yards downfield
*Howell was 3-for-13 with 150 yards and a TD on passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield
Receiving
*Newsome was targeted 11 times with 9 receptions for 104 yards, 2 TDs, 5 first downs and a long of 47 yards
*Corrales was targeted 9 times with 5 receptions for 68 yards, 1 TD, 3 first downs and a long of 23 yards
*Antoine Green was targeted 7 ties with 1 reception for 68 yards and 1 TD
*Walston was targeted 6 times with 4 receptions for 30 yards and 1 first down
*Groves was targeted 4 times with 3 receptions for 27 yards, a TD and 3 first downs
*Brown was targeted 4 times with 2 receptions for 53 yards and 2 first downs
*Carter was targeted 1 time with 1 reception for minus-3 yards
*Carl Tucker was targeted 1 time with no receptions
*Emery Simmons was targeted 1 time with no receptions
*Javonte Williams was targeted 1 time with 1 reception for 14 yards and a first down
*Some of these numbers are courtesy of PFF