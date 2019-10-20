THI takes a look at North Carolina’s offensive numbers from Saturday’s 43-41 loss to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

The Tar Heels finished with 491 total yards and 23 first downs in the six-overtime affair and are now 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the ACC. Here are the Stats:





*11 Tar Heels finished with a PFF grade of 60 or higher (must play 10 or more snaps): Toe Groves 73.4; Charlie Heck 71,8; Dazz Newsome 69.2; Jordan Tucker 67.9; Javonte Williams 670; Sam Howell 66.0; Marcus McKethan 65.1; Dyami Brown 63.1; Beau Corrales 61.8; Antonio Williams 61.7; Garrett Walston 60.7.

*Sam Howell was sacked five times, with four of them charged to Tar Heels: Howell 2 and 1 each by Brian Anderson and Ed Montilus.

*Howell was hurried 11 times, charged as responsible: Howell, Heck and Joshua Ezeudu 2 each and McKethan, Michael Carter, Jordan Tucker, Anderson and Walston 1 each.

*UNC had six running plays that went for 10 or more yards: Carter had 3; Javonte Williams 2 and Antonio Williams 1.



