Not only is it National Signing Day season, college football in December has become a wild portal season, too, and North Carolina was quite active on both ends of it over the last couple of weeks.

According to a source very close to the situation, UNC isn’t expected to land any more players from the transfer portal for now, at least not until January. And, I any current Tar Heels end up entering the portal, it likely won’t happen until after Carolina’s game versus Oregon in the Holiday Bowl on December 28.

So, here is a look at who UNC has brought in from the portal and what Heels are headed out, some of whom have already found new schools.

Note: Portal commitments are not binding. Any players in the transfer portal who pledges to a school is technically not a part of that program until they arrive on campus and enroll in classes.