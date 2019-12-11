North Carolina’s regular season is complete so THI has broken down the offensive and defensive numbers to give fans a full understanding of how the season went from a grading and deep statistical standpoint. Here is a breakdown of UNC’s offensive numbers through the 12-game regular season: (Note: Some of these stats are from PFF)

*14 Tar Heels that played 100 or more offensive plays graded out for the season at 60.0 or higher: Javonte Williams 89.2; Dazz Newsome 84.2; Michael Carter 82.0; Sam Howell 81.6; Antonio Williams 74.8; Toe Groves 68.5; Dyami Brown 68.2; Charlie Heck 68.2; Jordan Tucker 66.9; Joshua Ezeudu 61.8; Marcus McKethan 60.7; Ed Montilus 60.5; Beau Corrales 60.2; Jake Bargas 59.0. *Sacks allowed (responsible for): Howell 8; Brian Anderson 6; Jordan Tucker 3; Javonte Williams 2; one each for Jace Ruder, ontilus, McKethan, Carter, Carl Tucker, Antonio Williams and Nick Polino. *QB Hurries allowed (responsible for): Jordan Tucker 14; Heck 11; Anderson 9; Montilus 8; McKethan 8; Howell 7; Ezeudu 5; Garrett Walston 5; Polino 4; Javonte Williams 3; Carter 3; 1 each for Ruder, Billy Ross and Carl Tucker. *UNC had 75 running plays that went for 10 or more yards: J. Williams 33; Carter 23; A. Williams 11; Josh Henderson 3; Howel; 3; Ruder 1, British Brooks 1. *The Tar Heels ran for 2,461 yards on the ground, 1,642 of which came after contact – yards after contact: J. Williams 639; Carter 617; A. Williams 159; Howell 113; Henderson 86. *UNC had 122 first downs on running plays: J. Williams 54; Carter 35; A. Williams 17; Howell 10; Henderson 4; Ruder 1, Brooks 1. *Longest runs from scrimmage by player: Carter 60 yards; A. Williams 59; J. Williams 40; Henderson 35; Ruder 22; Howell 17; Brooks 12.





Rushing Direction

*Left end: 59 attempts for 409 yards (6.9 ave), 4 TDs, 18 first downs, ten 10-plus runs, long of 50 yards. *Left tackle: 33 attempts for 239 yards (7.2 ave), 1 TD, 11 first downs, eight 10-plus runs, long of 27 yards. *Left guard: 53 attempts for 278 yards (5.2 ave), 1 TD, 15 first downs, eleven 10-plus runs, long of 21 yards. *Between LG & C: 55 attempts for 282 yards (5.1 ave), 0 TD, 17 first downs, nine 10-plus runs, long of 35 yards. *Between C & RG: 49 attempts for 226 yards (4.6 ave), 0 TD, 11 first downs, seven 10-plus runs, long of 31 yards. *Right guard: 47 attempts for 313 yards (6.7 ave), 3 TD, 13 first downs, seven 10-plus runs, long of 60 yards. *Right tackle: 36 attempts for 182 yards (5.1 ave), 0 TD, 9 first downs, five 10-plus runs, long of 38 yards. *Right end: 77 attempts for 425 yards (5.5 ave), 1 TD, 24 first downs, sixteen 10-plus runs, long of 31 yards. *QB scramble: 20 attempts for 96 yards (4.8 ave), 0 TD, 2 first downs, one 10-plus run, long of 12 yards.



Michael Carter *Left end: 24 attempts for 209 yards (8.7 ave), 2 TD, 7 first downs, four 10-plus runs, long of 50 yards

*Left tackle: 12 attempts for 75 yards (6.3 ave), 0 TD, 2 first downs, two 10-plus runs, long of 15 yards. *Left guard: 13 attempts for 46 yards (3.5 ave), 0 TD, 2 first downs, two 10-plus runs, long of 15 yards. *Between LG & C: 19 attempts for 101 yards (5.3 ave), 0 TD, 6 first downs, three 10-plus runs, long of 26 yards. *Between C & RG: 21 attempts for 125 yards (6.0 ave), 0 TD, 4 first downs, three 10-plus runs, long of 31 yards. *Right guard: 20 attempts for 115 yards (5.8 ave), 1 TD, 2 first downs, one 10-plus run, long of 60 yards. *Right tackle: 15 attempts for 75 yards (5.0 ave), 0 TD, 5 first downs, two 10-plus runs, long of 38 yards. *Right end: 35 attempts for 173 yards (4.9 ave), 0 TD, 7 first downs, six 10-plus runs, long of 31 yards.

Javonte Williams *Left end: 18 attempts for 98 yards (5.4 ave), 1 TD, 7 first downs, three 10-plus runs, long of 40 yards. *Left tackle: 21 attempts for 164 yards (7.8 ave), 1 TD, 9 first downs, six 10-plus runs, long of 27 yards. *Left guard: 25 attempts for 139 yards (5.6 ave), 0 TD, 7 first downs, five 10-plus runs, long of 18 yards. *Between LG & C: 19 attempts for 40 yards (2.1 ave), 0 TD, 5 first downs, two 10-plus runs, long of 13 yards. *Between C & RG: 15 attempts for 61 yards (4.1 ave), 0 TD, 5 first downs, four 10-plus runs, long of 11 yards. *Right guard: 14 attempts for 72 yards (5.1 ave), 2 TD, 6 first downs, three 10-plus runs, long of 32 yards. *Right tackle: 13 attempts for 99 yards (7.6 ave), 0 TD, 3 first downs, three 10-plus runs, long of 29 yards. *26 attempts for 169 yards (6.5 ave), 1 TD, 11 first downs, six 10-plus runs, long of 22 yards.



Passing

*Howell dropped back to pass 448 times and was 234-for-388 with 3,347 yards, 35 TDs, 7 INTs, was sacked 37 times, 31 passes were dropped, 20 were throwaways, six were batted down, he was hit while throwing six times, 156 went for first downs, and scrambled 19 times. *Howell was blitzed 141 times and he was 77-for-123 with 1,174 yards, 16 TDs, 1 INT, was sacked 13 times, 59 first downs, 8 drops, 3 throwaways, 3 batted down, 4 scrambles. *Howell was under pressure 137 times when he dropped back to pass and he was 38-for-91 with 667 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs, was sacked 36 times, 31 first downs, 2 drops, 16 throwaways, 2 batted down, 10 scrambles.

*Howell was 54-for-57 with 401 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT on passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage. *Howell was 95-for-124 with 941 yards, 7 TDs and 1 INT on passes thrown between 0-9 yards downfield. *Howell was 50-for-94 with 769 yards, 7 TDs and 2 INT on passes thrown between 10-19 yards downfield. *Howell was 34-for-82 with 1,233 yards, 18 TDs and 3 INTs on passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield.



Receiving