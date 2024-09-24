The Tar Heels won the ACC regular season and were a No. 1 seed in the NCAA last season, finishing with a 29-8 record and falling in the Sweet 16.

UNC returns two started in point guard Elliot Cadeau and shooting guard RJ Davis, who was a first-team All-America and ACC Player of the Year.

Carolina picked up transfers Cade Tyson from Belmont, Ven-Allen Lubin from Vanderbilt, and Tyzhaun Claude from Georgia Tech. UNC welcomes highly touted freshmen Drake Powell and Ian Jackson, plus James Brown.

Here are notes from our breakdown of Carolina's schedule: