CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Jalen Washington entered North Carolina’s game Tuesday night at No. 13 Virginia having played only 20 minutes on the season.

A highly touted prospect in high school, the 6-foot-10 native of Indiana suffered two knee injuries before arriving at UNC, so the coaching staff proceeded with extreme caution with respect to easing Washington back into on-court activities, and eventually the games.

At John Paul Jones Arena, however, whatever Hubert Davis’ plan was to slowly increase Washington’s playing time moving into the season was scrapped. Pete Nance was out again, and then Armando Bacot suffered a clearly painful ankle injury 1:12 into the contest.

Washington didn’t enter the game at that time, however. Senior Justin McKoy did, but he tired, so Washington was inserted into the lineup at the 12:21 mark.

“Just be ready,” Washington said following the Tar Heels’ 65-58 loss. “The biggest thing is you never know when you’re going to get into the game That moment was one of those examples; just be ready whenever you need to be thrown out there.”

He was more than ready. He met the challenge almost immediately.

A rebound at 11:33 was followed by 1-for-2 from the free throw line at 10:42, then a jumper at 10:13, a dunk at 9:37 that gave the Heels a 12-10 lead, and an offensive rebound and put back at 8:02. Washington’s mark on the game was made.

“Rolling off those screens, and my teammates finding me, and I was able to finish those plays,” he replied when asked what was working for him.

Layups at 4;14 and 2:17, the latter followed by a free throw for a conventional three-point play, gave Washington 12 points in the first half, and 12 of UNC’s final 22 points of the period helping it take a 29-27 lead into the locker room.