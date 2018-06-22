Harrington participated in the Freak Show last Saturday and was offered Monday. It didn’t take long for him to make up his mind. He said his performance Saturday was a big factor in UNC offering.

“I’ve grown up watching this program so to hear that they want me to be apart of their program was big for me,” Harrington told THI on Friday afternoon. “Being able to play at the highest collegiate level has always been a dream of mine also.”

Brendan Harrington , a 3-star defensive back from Northwood H.S. in Pittsboro, NC, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he confirmed to THI . He is being recruited as a linebacker.

“I think that they needed to work with me again at the Freak Show against some more talent since I showed that I could run and cover at a regular camp,” he said.

A defensive back all along, what exactly is it in Harrington that UNC sees a linebacker in him?

“I worked out as a DB at both of the camps that I attended, so after looking at my size and speed right now,” he said. “Coach JP (John Papuchis) kind of looked at it as I’m not going to stay the same size I am now, i have the potential for a lot more muscle. They really like my size, speed and versatility.”

There are other reasons Harrington popped for the Tar Heels, as well.

“I like the school, it’s a prestigious degree,” he said. “So I think it’s the best combo of football and school.”

Harrington is the 11th player to commit for the class of 2019.