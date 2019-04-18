CHAPEL HILL – For Tim Brewster, leaving Texas A&M and returning to North Carolina joining Mack Brown’s second run as the program’s head coach was about completing unfinished business.

Brewster was with Brown for nine seasons form the late 1980s into the 90s, but he left UNC when Brown took the head coaching job at Texas. Their final two Tar Heels’ teams went 21-3 and finished ranked in the top 10 both seasons. But when Brown was named UNC’s coach again late last November and called Brewster, it was a no brainer for him to return.

Brewster, who is UNC’s assistant head coach and tight ends coach, met with the media Wednesday at the Kenan Football Center to discuss why he came back, his tight ends group and keys about recruiting to UNC. Below is that 15-minute press conference:



