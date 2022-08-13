British Brooks Out For The Season

North Carolina graduate running back and special teams captain British Brooks suffered a lower body injury during practice Saturday night and will miss the entire 2022 season, UNC has confirmed.

After closing last season strong, Brooks chose to use his Covid year by returning and leading the Tar Heels’ young running backs room. He ran the ball 31 times for 295 yards and four touchdowns last fall, with most of his production coming in UNC’s last three games when he ran for 89 yards against Wofford, 124 at NC State, and 72 in the Tar Heels’ bowl loss to South Carolina.

UNC’s special teams captain, and one of the leaders on the current club, Brooks played 656 plays on kickoff return, kickoff coverage, punt return, and punt coverage units.

UNC now has only one running back that has played more than 64 snaps in college, and that is junior D.J. Jones, who has been in for 262 career snaps, and has also battled multiple injuries while at Carolina.

Sophomore Caleb Hood played 64 snaps last season, junior Elijah Green has been on the field for 26 snaps, and the other two running backs are both true freshmen George Pettaway and Omarion Hampton.