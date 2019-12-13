Note: Full Brandon Robinson interview is below this report.







CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina senior guard Brandon Robinson met with the media Friday at the Smith Center ahead of the Tar Heels’ matchup with Wofford at Carmichael Arena on Sunday.

Among the topics discussed were where this team is nine games in, the player's frustrations, Robinson’s health, exam week and more.





*UNC sits at 6-3 on the season and has lost three of its last four. All three of those losses came against teams currently ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll while the lone win came against an Oregon team currently sitting at No. 10 overall.

Losing in the fashion they have isn’t something most players on this team are used to, but Robinson insists he nor his teammates have even considered hitting the panic button yet.

“We’re definitely not where we want to be,” Robinson said. “I think we’ve got a lot of room to improve and time to get better. It’s early in the season, it’s just December, and we’re not panicking. We’re just going to come in today at practice and try to get better.”





*While no one is panicking, there’s certainly frustration amongst UNC Coach Roy Williams and his players.

Still, Robinson said that irritation is not affecting the team’s chemistry on and off the court. They just want to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

“I think we all are frustrated because we’re not winning,” he said. “Losing is not a happy thing, so I think that’s why frustration comes in. But, between us being frustrated with each other, no. I think we’re all (with) one accord, we just want to win, so I think that’s where frustration between the team comes.”





*Robinson missed the first four games of the season after spraining his ankle in UNC’s lone exhibition game against Winston-Salem State on Nov. 1. Since returning in the Tar Heels’ win over Alabama in the Bahamas on Nov. 27, the Douglasville, GA, native is averaging 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 40 percent shooting.

Despite his decent play in the five games he has appeared in this season, Robinson said he’s still working to feel like himself again.

“I’m definitely not where I want to be,” he said. “I feel like I was playing really good before I got hurt. I didn’t play as well as I wanted to in the Villanova scrimmage that we had but I feel like I bounced back in the Winston-Salem State game. I felt that I was playing good in practice and playing good in the game before I got hurt.

“So, me having to sit down, not being able to play basketball, it kind of set me back a little bit and I felt like my rhythm was off and I feel like it’s still off a little bit. I’m still working to get that back.”





*Carolina students had exams this past week, meaning the team has had limited practice time since the loss at Virginia last Sunday. Williams said in his press conference Friday that he hadn’t seen most of his players since Sunday or Monday and has been out on the recruiting trail for a majority of this week.

Even with the hours of studying and test taking exam week brings, it does give players a chance to step back from basketball and recharge, something Robinson has seen help some of the previous teams he’s played on.

“Right now, I feel like it’s a good point in time because I think everybody’s done with exams so we’ve got time just to focus on basketball and focus on our team and focus on getting better…,” Robinson said. “Every team that I’ve been on, over the exam period when exams had finished and we had the period where we were just on campus together, we’ve gotten closer to each other (and) we started playing better. I think that’s what helped turn our season around last year.”



