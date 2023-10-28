CHAPEL HILL – Apparently, an executive decision within the walls of the Kenan Football Center was what kept John Copenhaver on the field last month.

The North Carolina junior tight end broke his right hand in the Tar Heels’ season-opening victory over South Carolina, so the following week, he had to make a decision.

Actually, it was a collective effort between Copenhaver and tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens, a former head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

“It definitely ran through my mind,” Copenhaver replied earlier this week when asked if he’d considered sitting out. “I asked the question, ‘why the first game of the season? Why couldn’t it be towards the end of the season?’

“But I definitely thought about it. Maybe I should just let it rest for a week or two and see where it goes. But I talked to coach Kitchens and made the executive decision to just club it up.”

Clubbing it up meant Copenhaver had a cast and massive wrap on the hand that was so clear anyone who paid attention to him would have seen it from even the highest peak inside Kenan Stadium. Copenhaver no longer wears a club, but it’s still padded up pretty well, as he is still a while from a full recovery.

Not having full use of his right hand has been limiting.

“It hasn’t been easy, but put a cast on it and go out there and play,” said Copenhaver, who has eight receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns on the season. “It’s a little mind game. If you mess up, miss a block, you could say you have an easy way out.”