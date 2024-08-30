North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson suffered a broken leg late in the third quarter Thursday night of the Tar Heels’ 19-17 victory at Minnesota, the program announced Friday afternoon in a release.

The release reads: UNC QB Max Johnson underwent successful surgery in Minneapolis to repair a broken right leg on Friday. Johnson, who is accompanied by his parents in Minnesota, will return to Chapel Hill in a few days and is expected to make a full recovery. He will miss the remainder of the 2024 season.

With 3:02 left in the third quarter and the Heels trailing 14-13, Johnson went down and stayed there for some time. Teammates gathered in groups praying together, and at one point, 14 surrounded Johnson. Defensive standout Kaimon Rucker kneeled in front of Johnson touching him and praying.

Johnson was carted off the field and went to the hospital.

Brown was also standing with Johnson, but didn’t speak much with him.

"He was in such pain, I couldn't,” Carolina’s coach said. “I mean, we all were trying to talk to him, but he was really in pain. So, we were just trying to pick him up and I was so proud of those kids, they all came over and they were all patting him on the leg, and saying, 'were proud of you.' But he was just in a little bit of shock and trying to figure it all out himself.”

Johnson was just 4-for-10 with 28 yards and an interception that eventually led to a Minnesota touchdown as the Tar Heels trailed 14-7 at halftime.

But Johnson connected on his first five attempts of the third quarter, pushing his streak to seven straight completions, and led the Tar Heels on a 17-play scoring drive that ended with a field goal by Noah Burnette.

Johnson was 12-for-19 with 71 yards on the night.

“We're not sure how badly he's hurt,” Brown said. “He's at the hospital with his parents, and we will wait. He's in our thoughts and prayers for sure, and if we hear something, we will let you know.”

Conner Harrell finished the game in Johnson’s place. And before the transfer from Texas A&M was taken from the stadium to a nearby hospital, his teammates, who gave him the game ball, had words for the fallen Tar Heel.

“We said, ‘we got you. We’re going to do this for you.’ Let everybody around to my left, to my right, we’re going to do this for our brother.”

UNC’s next game is a week from Saturday at home against Charlotte.