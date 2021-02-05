TarHeelIllustrated - Brooks & Black Talk Duke

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina senior forward Garrison Brooks and junior wing Leaky Black met with the media via zoom on Friday to discuss Saturday’s game at Duke. The Tar Heels and Blue Devils will play for the first time since Feb. 27, 1960, with neither team ranked and there won’t be any fans or media at the game. Only the teams and game essential personnel as well as the ESPN broadcast crew will be in the building, otherwise Cameron Indoor Stadium will be empty. UNC is 11-6 overall and 6-4 in the ACC while Duke is 7-6 and 5-4. The game tips at 6 pm. Here are videos of Brooks’ and Blacks’ interviews along with some notes and pulled quotes from what they had to say:





Garrison Brooks

*The Tar Heels are coming off perhaps their worst performance of the season in a 63-50 loss at Clemson on Tuesday night. The Heels were off and didn’t practice Wednesday, but how has the energy been practice been since and what is the general attitude of the team since that loss? “I think we practiced really well,” Brooks replied. “I think that’s something you have to do. You have to see yourself practice well and do it right in practice first before you can do it right on Saturday. “We’re going to have a great practice today. We’re going to take everything we do today and do it Saturday and it’s going to be good for us.”

*As a senior, what are the challenges for Brooks leading a young team that has hit quite a few speed bumps during the season? “It’s a season of up and downs for us,” Brooks said. “Just trying to keep (us up), keep us working hard and just keep us on the right track and getting better every day, and I think that’s something I try to do.”

*Garrison Brooks may be from Alabama, but he was well aware of the Carolina-Duke rivalry before becoming a Tar Heel. He was asked what his favorite memory of the rivalry was before he got to UNC and since he arrived. “Danny Green’s dunk (at Duke in 2008), I think that’s one of the bigger moments,” Brooks said. “That’s something I remember as a little kid, seeing that. For a moment that I was in myself, when we met President Obama my sophomore year, that was great, man. “A surreal moment, and pretty much what you would expect when you see everybody there and you know everybody’s watching. He came in our locker room and it was knew everybody’s eyes were locked in for that game.”

*Duke freshman guard D.J. Steward said Thursday he thinks the Tar Heels are going to try to “punk” them early in the game. Brooks was asked about that and if in this game more than others the teams try to feel each other out early while also trying to establish something. “We’re pretty much going to do the same thing every time,” Brooks said. “We’re going to come in, try to get the ball inside, dominate the boards, that’s pretty much it. I’m not going to say we’re going to try to punk them, but we’re just going to be ourselves.”

*Duke forward Matthew Hurt is one of the ACC’s best players and perhaps its most difficult to defend. He’s 6-foot-10 and is averaging 18.8 points per game shooting 53.2 percent from the field, including 42 percent from 3-point range. And he shoots out there a lot, attempting 69 so far, which is 5.3 per contest. So, what are the challenges in dealing with a guy like Hurt who can score from anywhere on the floor and create his own shot without using much of the dribble? “Really good player,” Brooks said. “Gonna step out on the floor and shoot the ball, put the ball on the ground from the five position, it’s a challenge.” And the key in dealing with a player like Hurt? “Eliminate his touches,” Brooks answered. “It’s tough for him to score without the ball, so we will try to limit his touches as much as we can.”



Leaky Black