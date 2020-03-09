CHAPEL HILL – Junior forward Garrison Brooks and freshman point guard Cole Anthony earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors, the league announced today.

Brooks was a second-team All-ACC selection and was voted the league’s Most Improved Player. Anthony was voted to the third team and the All-Freshman team.

Brooks is the third Tar Heel to earn Most Improved Player honors in the seven years the award has been given. Marcus Paige (2014) and Luke Maye (2018) also won the award. No other school has won the award more than once.

The LaFayette, Ala., native is averaging 16.7 points and 8.8 rebounds and has 12 double-doubles, 11 20-point games, including two 30-point games, and is on a four-game run in which he has scored 25 or more points. He is the first Tar Heel to accomplish that since Antawn Jamison in 1998.

Brooks led the ACC in scoring in conference games at 18.8 points per game and was second in rebounding and field goal percentage. He is the fifth Tar Heel to lead the league in scoring in conference play since 1988 and the first to do so since Tyler Hansbrough in 2008 (Jamison in 1998, Joseph Forte in 2001, Rashad McCants in 2004, Hansbrough in 2008 and Brooks in 2020).

Brooks averaged 6.2 points and 4.5 rebounds in 73 games over his first two college seasons.

Anthony is the 22nd Tar Heel to earn All-Freshman team honors since 1994 (the 13th to play for Roy Williams).

The New York native is the sixth point guard to play for Williams to earn All-Freshman team honors (Bobby Frasor 2006, Ty Lawson 2007, Kendall Marshall 2011, Marcus Paige 2013, Coby White 2019 and Anthony).

Anthony leads the Tar Heels in scoring at 19.6 points per game, best in the country among freshmen, and on pace to set the UNC single-season record for a freshman.

The Tar Heels play Virginia Tech Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum in the opening round of the 2020 ACC Tournament.