Brooks' Emotional Return Shared With Brown
CHARLOTTE – The last time British Brooks played in an actual football game before Saturday came 611 days earlier.
It was December 30, 2021, to be exact, and was the Duke’s Mayo Bowl versus South Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
So, a similar scene played out for Brooks’ return to the field, though this time it was triumphant. Brooks ran for 103 yards in the No. 21 Tar Heels’ 31-17 victory over the Gamecocks to kick off the 2023 campaign, but maybe just as important, he played.
Thirteen months ago, Brooks thought his football career was over after tearing an ACL in practice. But his determination to get back on the field and help the Tar Heels inspired everyone in the program, perhaps even himself.
So, when the final seconds ticked off the clock Saturday night, emotion overwhelmed Brooks. Some TV cameras caught it, and so did his legendary coach.
“The reason you coach are for the kids,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said just before midnight after his team started its season 1-0. “I've never been prouder of a young guy. British was down on his knee crying like a baby and I was just so proud that he made it back.
“Because when he hurt his knee, he didn't think he’d ever play again for a day and a half. And then he said, 'I want to play again.' Well, it's easy to say and hard to do. And that young guy did an unbelievable job of getting healthy and played so well tonight.”
Brooks ran 15 times for his yardage, and he also caught three passes for 18 yards. He ran hard, he ran tough, and he ran fast when the opportunity was presented.
Afterward, he cried hard, too. And that was okay. Brooks’ grind over the last year-plus was mostly unseen by the outside world. But not to his teammates, nor to himself.
“It was just taking in a moment, thinking about my journey to get back to work,” he said. “Just getting back to this place again. I couldn’t be any more grateful to Mack Brown for noticing it and believing in me this whole time.”
The emotion didn’t end when Brooks walked off the field, however. It carried into the locker room, which included receiver Tez Walker getting the game ball, a tribute to him and his highly publicized ongoing ordeal with the NCAA.
“It was surreal,” Brooks said. “It felt like so long just to get back to this point with everything I’ve been through. I couldn’t be more grateful.”
Brown is grateful, too. Not just because Brooks was back and played at a high level in the win, but because he can be an example to other Tar Heels now going through what he did over the last year. For example, junior star/nickel DeAndre Boykins learned last week he will miss the season with an ACL injury.
So, Brown wants Brooks to witness to Boykins, and knows he will.
“I said, 'I'm so proud of you. A lot of people couldn't do what you just did,'” Brown said, recalling his words to Brooks on the field. “And what a great message to DeAndre Boykins and some of those guys that are hurt now that you can fix it.
“British took an awful situation and turned it into a positive by coming back and being able to play and help your team win. And that was kind of a signature win for him.”
It was for the Tar Heels, too, one that might have been more challenging if not for Brooks’ remarkable return.