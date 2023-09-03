CHARLOTTE – The last time British Brooks played in an actual football game before Saturday came 611 days earlier.

It was December 30, 2021, to be exact, and was the Duke’s Mayo Bowl versus South Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

So, a similar scene played out for Brooks’ return to the field, though this time it was triumphant. Brooks ran for 103 yards in the No. 21 Tar Heels’ 31-17 victory over the Gamecocks to kick off the 2023 campaign, but maybe just as important, he played.

Thirteen months ago, Brooks thought his football career was over after tearing an ACL in practice. But his determination to get back on the field and help the Tar Heels inspired everyone in the program, perhaps even himself.

So, when the final seconds ticked off the clock Saturday night, emotion overwhelmed Brooks. Some TV cameras caught it, and so did his legendary coach.

“The reason you coach are for the kids,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said just before midnight after his team started its season 1-0. “I've never been prouder of a young guy. British was down on his knee crying like a baby and I was just so proud that he made it back.

“Because when he hurt his knee, he didn't think he’d ever play again for a day and a half. And then he said, 'I want to play again.' Well, it's easy to say and hard to do. And that young guy did an unbelievable job of getting healthy and played so well tonight.”

Brooks ran 15 times for his yardage, and he also caught three passes for 18 yards. He ran hard, he ran tough, and he ran fast when the opportunity was presented.