CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Roy Williams gave an update at the outset of Tuesday’s press conference on the health status of Garrison Brooks and Kenny Williams, who were banged up during Sunday’s win over Washington in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Brooks was whacked in the face in the first half drawing a lot of blood. Williams did something to his hamstring during the second half. Both players ended up going to the locker room but returned to finish the game.

“Garrison, a report came out first said he had lost a tooth and that’s not what happened, he had two of them removed from the area where they originally were and slid down the street a little bit,” the coach said, smiling. “He got those put back on his own property, the proper spots and looks better. I think he’ll be fine today at practice.”

Brooks still ended up winning UNC’s defensive player of the game honor, and much of that was based on how he played after he returned to the game. Brooks finished the game with five points, five rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes.

Carolina’s coach also noted that Brooks rode in an ambulance with a police escort to have the work done on his mouth while still in Columbus.

“Kenny feels a lot better,” Roy Williams said. “We’re not going to use Kenny today, but if we were playing a game today I think I’d play him. We’re just holding him out to give him a little more time. They’ve done some more tests and said it’s still just a little bit of a hamstring strain, I guess you’d call it. I think if we were going to play a game today he’d play.”