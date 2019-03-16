CHARLOTTE - Fouls happen in basketball, it’s a part of the game. And, in North Carolina’s 74-73 loss to Duke in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday night, sophomore forward Garrison Brooks’ foul trouble played a pivotal role in how the game turned out.

Brooks picked up his third and fourth fouls at the 7:21 and 7:17 marks in the second half, giving UNC Coach Roy Williams little choice but to pull Brooks from the game. He sat there for three-and-a-half minutes before re-entering the contest.

In that span, Duke’s Zion Williamson scored four consecutive points to give the Blue Devils a 67-65 lead with 6:04 remaining.

When the 6-foot-9 Brooks re-entered the game with 3:47 on the Spectrum Center clock, the Tar Heels outscored Duke 5-2 forging a 71-69 lead. Duke’s only two points during that stretch came when Williamson scored while drawing a foul with 2:32 left. The whistle was on Brooks, ending his night.

“It’s frustrating not to always be out there to help our guys,” Brooks said. “I always want to be out there to help our team win but the refs have got to blow the whistle, I can’t control that.”

After Williamson made his free throw to cut UNC’s lead to 71-70, he and Jordan Goldwire went on to score the Blue Devils’ last four points, both of which came in the paint. This gave Duke a 74-73 lead and, while the Tar Heels still had a chance to win it at the end, they couldn’t quite get over the hump.