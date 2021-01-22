TarHeelIllustrated - Brooks On State, His Game, Defense & Hank Aaron

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina senior forward Garrison Brooks met with the media on Friday to field questions in advance of Saturday’s game versus NC State at the Smith Center.

Among the things Brooks was asked about included the team’s defensive improvement since a poor performance versus the Wolfpack a month ago, the team’s offensive tempo, his game the last couple of weeks, and fellow Alabama native Hank Aaron, the legendary baseball player who passed earlier Friday morning.

Above is video of Brooks’ Q&A session and below are a few notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:





*With COVID still keep crowds down to a minimum at some places and not at all at most others, there won’t be any fans inside the Dean Dome for Saturday’s game versus State other than some family members of players. How much is Brooks bothered that in his senior year there won’t be fans in for what is always one of the most anticipated home games of the season?

“It’s a (big) difference,” Brooks said. “The thing about that, I know how excited our fans get when we play State.”





*Also, State beat the Tar Heels, 79-76, in Raleigh last month, so how much is Brooks looking forward to getting a chance at some pay back?

“We always try to win rivalry games like this, it’s something that means something to us, and we desperately need a conference win,” Brooks replied. “It’s a game we really need to get us going.”





*It isn’t any secret that Carolina’s worst defensive game of the season took place during the first meeting with the Wolfpack. UNC Coach Roy Williams was highly critical of his team’s play, notably its trouble defending State’s many ball screens. So what did Brooks take away from that loss?

“Personally, just lack of attention to detail we didn’t have that - it was something we didn’t have,” he said. “I didn’t think we were all there at that game. I think that was one of the games that we didn’t come prepared to play.

“Obviously, they played better than we did. So I think we’ll be more focused, especially today in practice and (Saturday), of course.”





*Carolina is No. 75 in the nation in terms of pace, which is well below the norm for the program and certainly not to Williams’ liking. In fact, he earlier in the day called it a “slow break” his team runs, noting they don’t run fast breaks and might be one of the slowest-paced teams he’s coached.

What does Brooks attribute that to and what are some of the ways they can speed up the tempo?

“I’m going to be honest with you, I don’t think we can ever play fast enough for him,” Brooks said, smiling. “It’s okay. We’re getting better in it and I think we’ll be where we need to be at the end of the season, so that’ll be really good for us.”





*Brooks went three consecutive games without scoring in double-figures beginning with the night he was removed from the starting lineup at Georgia Tech on Dec. 30. But over the last three games, he’s scored 16, 12 and 10 points, respectively. The shooting percentage in those games isn’t where he wants (39.3 percent), but he’s been more aggressive as evidenced by him attempting 28 field goals in the stretch versus 21 in the prior three games, as well as converting 16 of 19 from the free throw line compared to 4-for-6.

What has been the difference for Brooks over the last three games?

“Just being myself,” he replied. “Coming out and being aggressive is something I don’t really have to change. Just being myself, that’s all I’ve got to do.”





*Hank Aaron was raised in Mobile, AL, and is not only one of the greatest legends in his state’s history, but one of America’s premiere sports legends. But Aaron’s impact goes well beyond the fact that he broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974. He faced tremendous challenges during a racially troubling time and became one of the most respected voices on issues of race and was a clear leader by example.

Brooks is from LaFayette, AL, and grew up hearing stories about the greatness of Aaron. He was asked about Aaron, who passed away earlier in the day. So what should younger people know and appreciate about Hank Aaron?

“He was a true Alabama legend,” Brooks said. “Of course, on and off the baseball field. My granddad spoke about him a couple of times and said he was one of the greatest human beings somebody can model themselves after.

“Also, it’s a tragic loss for Alabama and the world. I think Muhammad Ali once described him as the only person he would aspire to be like. That just speaks volumes to who Hank Aaron was.”