CHAPEL HILL - The free throws haven’t always fallen this season for North Carolina junior forward Garrison Brooks, but that wasn’t an issue during the Tar Heels’ 85-79 victory over N.C. State on Tuesday night in the Smith Center.

Brooks helped snap a seven-game losing streak for UNC, finishing with a game-high 30 points and nine rebounds in 37 minutes against the Wolfpack. The LaFayette, AL, native also went an impressive 14-for-16 from the free throw line, hitting 11 straight in the second half including six in the final 41 seconds to help seal the much-needed win.

“I did what I normally do, just shot it with confidence,” he said.

His second 30-point game of the season received high praise from his Hall of Fame head coach, who singled out Brooks’ free throw shooting down the stretch as a major catalyst for the victory.

“I’m very happy for our kids, really happy for Garrison,” Roy Williams said. “Eleven straight free throws in the second half, 14 out of 16 for the game.”

While Brooks is having his best season in a Carolina uniform averaging 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds, free throw shooting has been his Achilles heel. Brooks entered Tuesday’s game shooting just 59.8 percent from the line on the season, with a majority of his struggles coming in the month of February.