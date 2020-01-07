CHAPEL HILL – Cole Anthony has officially been out of North Carolina’s lineup for four-plus weeks, but in some ways it might seem like four months to Anthony, the Tar Heels and their legion of fans.

Roy Williams’ team has had to somewhat reinvent itself in the star point guard’s absence, as best as it can anyway, and the results are mixed: Some positives to build on and some not-so-positives to try and discard.

Garrison Brooks is one of the bright spots. His game has ascended quite a bit during this period, though to little fanfare. But perhaps it’s time the junior from Alabama gets his due.

In the five games UNC has played since Anthony went down with a torn meniscus in his knee, Brooks has averaged 18.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, shot 54.3 percent from the floor, and it appears he’s figuring out this whole leadership thing.

Now, it’s just a matter of him finding out what words and in what ways the words are expressed works best for him and the group he’s trying to lead.

Following Saturday’s highly disappointing loss to Georgia Tech, Brooks just may have found his touch after a reporter asked if he felt like he needed to pick up the team leading to his career-high 35-point, 11-rebound performance. The insinuation of the question was that the 6-foot-9 forward was the only Tar Heel giving it his all.

“Nah, nah, nah, nah,” Brooks respectfully shot back, wearing a furrowed brow. “I feel like everyone on our team wants to win. I’m not going to put anybody down to say they didn’t want to win. I think everybody on our 18-man roster, I think they all want to win.”