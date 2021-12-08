Brooks Wanted Another Year At UNC, So He's Decided To Return

CHAPEL HILL – British Brooks will give college football and playing at North Carolina one more year of his life.

That was confirmed Wednesday morning when UNC Coach Mack Brown said early in his press conference that Brooks has decided to take advantage of the NCAA rule giving each athlete back the 2020 season – the COVID year.

Brooks has played four seasons at UNC, and he walked on Senior Day, an afternoon he got more playing time at running back than any game as a Tar Heel to that point aside from the Orange Bowl last year, when the position group was beset by its top two players opting out and next in line, D.J. Jones, unable to play due to an injury.

But Brooks, who is 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, did well that day, running for 89 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Then he got even more time in a last-minute loss at NC State six days later when he ran for 124 yards on 15 attempts. At the end of his fourth and presumably final season as a Tar Heel, Brooks was finally coming into his own.

Only it wasn’t the end of his run, as it turns out.

“After the (NC State) game he was so disappointed, so many of the kids were sitting there with their heads down crying…,” Brown said. “British said after the game, ‘Boy, I hate this, I wish I could play some more.’ And then one of the coaches said, ‘Well, you know you can.’”

Brooks spoke with running backs coach Larry Porter the following week, and then Monday of this week Brown and Brooks met, and Brooks told the Hall of Famer, “Coach, I want to do this again.”