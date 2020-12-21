TarHeelIllustrated - Brown, Carter, Surratt Opting Out Of Orange Bowl

Brown, Carter, Surratt Opting Out Of Orange Bowl
North Carolina will have to defeat Texas A&M without two of its best offensive weapons, as junior wide receiver Dyami Brown has entered the NFL draft and senior running back Michael Carter is opting out of the Orange Bowl.
Brown announced via Twitter on Monday morning he is declaring for the NFL draft and foregoing the remainder of his eligibility at North Carolina.
Brown became the first UNC player to ever have 1,000 yards receiving in two seasons, as he caught 55 passes for 1,099 yards this season after grabbing 51 passes for 1,034 yards in 2019.
In his three seasons, the Charlotte native caught 123 passes for 2,306 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Speechless and thankful ✊🏽✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/4y9cvboJ5Z— Dyami Brown (@deuce2_) December 21, 2020
Carter announced moments later on Twitter he won’t play in what would have been the final game of his college career, anyway. He finished the season with 1,245 yards and nine touchdowns after running for 308 yards and two scores in UNC’s 62-26 win at Miami on Dec. 12.
As a junior, Carter ran for 1,0003 yards and for his career, the Navarre, FL, native ran for 3,403 yards, the fourth most in Carolina history, and scored 22 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 82 passes for 656 yards and six touchdowns, and returned 32 kickoffs for 650 yards.
Thank You 🖤 pic.twitter.com/yFuGXqTsnI— Michael Carter (@8kMike) December 21, 2020
Chazz Surratt, a senior All-ACC linebacker, also announced Monday morning he will not play in the bowl game. After spending the first half of his career at quarterback, Surratt moved to defense two years ago and promptly led the Tar Heels in tackles the last two seasons, registering 115 in 2019 and 91 this past season.
He forced two fumbles, recovered two and also picked off a pair of passes. As a quarterback, Surratt passed for 1,352 yards and eight touchdowns while running for six more, including a pair of 56-yard TD runs during the 2017 season.
Via his IG, #UNC linebacker Chazz Surratt has declared for the NFL Draft and opted out of the Orange Bowl. pic.twitter.com/4Uq7IwboTg— Jacob Turner (@JacobTurnerTHI) December 21, 2020
We will continue to update this story if any other UNC players opt out of the bowl game.