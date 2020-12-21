TarHeelIllustrated - Brown, Carter, Surratt Opting Out Of Orange Bowl

North Carolina will have to defeat Texas A&M without two of its best offensive weapons, as junior wide receiver Dyami Brown has entered the NFL draft and senior running back Michael Carter is opting out of the Orange Bowl.

Brown announced via Twitter on Monday morning he is declaring for the NFL draft and foregoing the remainder of his eligibility at North Carolina.

Brown became the first UNC player to ever have 1,000 yards receiving in two seasons, as he caught 55 passes for 1,099 yards this season after grabbing 51 passes for 1,034 yards in 2019.

In his three seasons, the Charlotte native caught 123 passes for 2,306 yards and 21 touchdowns.