Purdue QB Ryan Browne Headed to North Carolina

Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne is transferring to North Carolina, becoming the fourth transfer for the Tar Heels today and the seventh this cycle. Browne announced his decision via social media after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 3.

Browne spent the past two seasons in West Lafayette with the Boilermakers, appearing in nine career games.

The New Berlin, NY, native threw for 532 yards and four touchdowns across eight contests in 2024. On the ground, Browne rushed for 155 yards on 50 carries.

His best outing came in a 50-49 overtime loss to Illinois on Oct. 12, where he tallied 297 yards through the air and three touchdowns, while rushing for 118 yards.

For his career, he has completed 55 of his 92 pass attempts for 636 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Browne, a 3-Star recruit in the class of 2023, will have three years of eligibility remaining.