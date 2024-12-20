Rice OL Chad Lindberg Transferring to UNC

Chad Lindberg, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive guard who spent this past season playing at Rice, announced late Thursday night he is transferring to North Carolina.

Lindberg spent four years at Georgia before starting and playing 642 snaps for the Owls, who went 4-8 this fall.

Lindberg redshirted in 2020 and got the 2021 campaign back because of COVID. He played sparingly for the Bulldogs in 2022 and in his fourth season in Athens logged 99 offensive snaps and was on the field for 127 special teams plays.

With Rice, Lindberg started the season at left guard but ended up starting at two other positions because the Owls’ offensive line was hit with injuries. He also played some right guard and left tackle.

On the year, he allowed just one sack with four hits and six hurries. Lindberg graded out at 77.3 in pass blocking.

A native of League City, TX, Lindberg has one year of eligibility remaining.

