Brown 'Disappointed' In ACC's Response To Questionable Hits

CHAPEL HILL – Mack Brown went through the proper channel earlier this week, as he and all coaching staffs do in the ACC when submitting questionable calls for the conference to review, but wasn't too happy with the outcome. North Carolina's coach included a couple of controversial hits two of his players received during a 59-39 win over Virginia on Saturday night. One resulted in a flag on the field, the other did not. The plays in question were a hit Virginia’s Joey Blount put on UNC wide receiver Josh Downs that went viral on social media, which occured during a 21-yard run by Ty Chandler in the third quarter. No flag was thrown, and UNC didn’t discover it until watching the film, though Downs mentioned it to some teammates before the game ended. Also, Carolina center Quiron Johnson had his helmet ripped off by UVA defensive tackle Aaron Faumui, and then after the helmet came off, Faumui appeared to hit Johnson in the face. He was flagged for a personal foul for facemasking, but nothing regarding the apparent smack to Johnson's face. It should also be noted that Downs was later involved in a play in which UVA defensive back Coen King was disqualified for targeting when he hit Downs leading with the crown of his helmet. So, UNC included the first two instances in its weekly list of plays submitted to the ACC, and the conference chose to make no public announcements regarding the hits, and whatever it told Brown did not please him at all.

“When I addressed it with the conference office, and I thought it was a teachable moment for them, too, about player safety, (and) I’ve never been more disappointed than the response I got,” UNC’s coach said following practice Wednesday morning. “That’s all I’ll say, we’re moving on with it.” The play involving Johnson could be explained as football getting a bit heated, which happens, especially in the trenches along the line of scrimmage. The hit on Downs appeared to go beyond that. He had pulled up on the play and was not looking at Blount, who shifted directions from tracking Chandler and instead went right at Downs, who is not only UNC’s leading receiver, but the top receiver from any Power 5 team with 399 yards. Blount popped Downs hitting his right side and immediately knocking him to the turf. “I had run a dig route on the play,” Downs said Tuesday evening. “I had turned around and I got hit. I didn’t really think anything of it, I wasn’t paying attention. He caught me lacking. But there really wasn’t much to it… I don’t think it was that clean, but it is what it is.” Brown acknowledged the challenge officials have these days with offensive schemes using more and more of the field. But the clear dissatisfaction with the ACC’s decision to do nothing about the hit on Downs speaks directly to player safety.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db2FjaCBpdCB3YXNu4oCZdCBqdXN0IHRoYXQgb25lIHBsYXkgd2F0 Y2ggIzk0IGluIHRoZXNlIHBsYXlzLiBJ4oCZbSBqdXN0IGdsYWQgd2UgZ290 IHRocm91Z2ggd2l0aG91dCBhbnkgaW5qdXJpZXMuIEFuZCB0aGVuIG5vIGNs dWUgd2h5IGhlIHdhc27igJl0IGVqZWN0ZWQgd2hlbiBoZSB0b29rIGEgc2hv dCBhdCBvdXIgZ3V5IGFmdGVyIGtub2NraW5nIGhpcyBoZWxtZXQgb2ZmLiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veHQ2eERaM1l3TyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3h0NnhEWjNZd088L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9NbHU5MjZO Qm4wIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWx1OTI2TkJuMDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBia2NoZWVsIChAYmtjaGVlbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9ia2NoZWVsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQwMzc5NTg5ODA5Njg4NTgwP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK