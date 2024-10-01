CHAPEL HILL – Mack Brown hears the noise. It’s not all audible, but he still hears it.

Many North Carolina fans, or at least the ones who are most prolific on social media, have taken strong stances on how the Hall of Famer is doing his job in year six of part two.

Some checked out when the Tar Heels went 2-4 down the stretch last season after starting out 6-0 and ranked 10th in the nation. It was a year after a 9-1 start ended with a 9-5 finish.

But what really sent many over the edge in demanding a change in leadership of UNC’s football program was the 70-50 debacle at home to G5 member James Madison. Last Saturday’s blown 20-0 lead in a 21-20 loss at Duke was simply an exclamation mark to many.

And Brown hears them.

“When you lose a game, you give negative people a chance to be really loud, and that’s what they do,” he said Monday at the Kenan Football Center during his weekly press conference. “They become very powerful, and that’s okay.”

UNC’s all-time leader in wins said multiple times Monday it’s okay if fans steer their venom in his direction. He’d rather take it on than his players.

“I told them that the anger is at me and that’s okay,” Brown said. “I got big shoulders and I can handle it, and I get paid for it. They should have their lives, they should have their faith, they should have their school, their girlfriends, and they should try really, really hard to grow up and be strong and learn from all the negativity. That’s part of life.”

Brown’s life at this time is leading a team that’s 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the ACC. He has elevated UNC Football considerably from where it was in Larry Fedora’s last two seasons in 2017 and 2018.