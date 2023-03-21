CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media Tuesday afternoon at the Kenan Football Center to discuss how spring practice is going, update some things about his team and program, to introduce new analysts Clyde Christensen and Ted Monachino, and also field questions from the assembled media.

UNC began spring practice March 5 and practiced three times the first week before taking off last week for spring break. The Tar Heels were back at it Tuesday morning for the fourth of 15 spring practices, which concludes April 15.

Above is video of Brown’s presser, and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:

Note: No decision has been made yet about whether or not UNC will hold a spring game.

*UNC announced that redshirt freshman jack Malaki Hamrick has a lower body injury and likely will miss the 2023 season. It was a non-contact lower body injury and will require surgery.

“I’m disappointed for Malaki Hamrick that he got hurt, non-contact injury,” Brown said. “This is a tough sport, and we constantly talk to the guys about you can’t control what happens to you, because he also lost a friend this weekend in an accident, but you can handle how you respond to it.

“And that’s part of life. All of us have very difficult things happen in our lives, and learning how to respond to real negative things. And he’s had a real difficult ten days here is part of life and what football can do. All of the other players have rallied around him and helped him, picked him up, and make sure to help him get back on track.”





*Brown was highly impressed with how his team practiced the Thursday before letting the players go for spring break, and then how good the workout was Tuesday morning upon their return. Brown says this is a testament to the culture in the program.

“Last Thursday (March 9) was a very difficult practice because they’re all outta here,” UNC’s coach said. “They’re leaving when practice is over to spring break. So, coaches are distracted, staff is distracted, and the players are. And we had a great practice.

“They were all focused, they did really well. I was really surprised, because you go back through my 35 years, and that’s something that doesn’t happen. So, it’s a change in culture that a lot of people did not have last Thursday.”

The players had a conditioning day Monday, “and they all looked like they did really, really well,” Brown said.





*Brown says they have talked with the team about the NCAA Tournament and why upsets happen, and it comes down to always being ready “regardless of who you play or what somebody things the game should be… It sounds like cliché, but it’s facts.”





*With additional eyes on the staff, with several highly respected analysts added, the staff is intently focused on personnel decisions this spring. The emphasis has been on the players to show the staff why they should play. Give the staff a reason to play them.

The objective is to take more steps forward, and raising the bar for each member of the roster is part of that process. As Brown said, referring to last season’s 9-5 record, “We won nine, we’re not happy with nine.”

This goes for everything in the program. He wants new analysts Clyde Christensen (offense, QB guru) and Ted Monachino (defense, pass rush guru), to suggest changing drills if they don’t work, or elements of meetings. Anything to make the program and 2023 team better.

“Does it help us win? And if it doesn’t help us win we won’t do it… Spring practice is an evaluation of personnel but also your scheme.”





*One of the most interesting things Mack Brown said Tuesday was in regard to a narrative about UNC football, in particular its defense. He said it’s time to change that narrative, which is?

“The narrative is we’re soft on defense,” he said, noting the best way to change the perception people have of the Tar Heels is to stop the run better.





*A few thoughts Brown highlighted about the offense:

-The offensive line has quite a few young guys that have been around for two and three years, and “it’s time some of the (younger) guys step up.” He noted new o-line coach Randy Clements wants to play eight guys up front, and he isn’t just speaking words, there’s meaning behind it. Previous o-line coach Jack Bicknell, who followed Phil Longo to Wisconsin, didn’t like to rotate or play subs, so he rarely did.

-Wide receiver transfers Nate McCollum (Georgia Tech) and Tex Walker (Kent State) have impressed since they arrived, and four practices in, Brown is certain both players will factor heavily in what the Tar Heels do in the fall.

“The two transfer receivers are really good and they’ll be in the mix… We’re really good at receiver.”

-Drake Maye is the entrenched starter, but he’s also a first-round pick in 2024, maybe the top pick, and the staff is moving forward as if he won’t be back. So, they need to look hard at who could be the starter there in two seasons. Conner Harrell was in his first season last fall, and true freshman Tad Hudson enrolled in January. UNC will also sign a QB in the class of 2024, and likely will get a highly touted one. But there is a mission for the 2024 campaign that has already begun.

“We’ve got to find the guy that takes Drake’s place,” Brown said.





*A few thoughts Brown highlighted about the defense:

-Likely starting safeties Will Hardy and Gio Biggers are not participating this spring, but the competition is fierce in practice, as the staff is looking for a couple of players to separate. It should be noted that former running back D.J. Jones is working out back there, and JQ Conley, who is recovering from a nasty knee injury, is also back there.

“We’re looking for safeties,” Brown said.

-Tomari Fox took part in the first three practices, but only in drills. Tuesday morning, he was given a full-go on all contact drills.

-Senior DE Des Evans has been cleared for full contact, and redshirt freshman LB Sebastian Cheeks has also been given the green light for full contact. Brown has not minced words regarding the need for depth behind Power Echols and Cedric Gray at the middle LB spots. So Cheeks at 100 percent will help in that process.

-Kaimon Rucker drew high praise again from Brown. He initially worked solely at jack, but he has gotten in some rush end work as well, and confidence among the staff is Rucker can excel rotating between the two spots.





*Brown has fully embraced the idea of having numerous analysts on the staff, but not too many. As it is, there are enough voices, so he wants to keep it as is. But he loves the qualities the analysts and staff bring to the staff room.

“I’ve never had this much experience on the staff,” he said, noting they will do significantly more self-scouting of the coaches than ever before. That is an ongoing practice even after each spring session.

“We’re really being hard on each other” to learn how to do things better,” Brown said. He also noted Christensen and Monachino have such vast, impressive football experiences they can help with the self-evaluation and scheme scouting as well. They can fix what needs fixing, from individual skills to scheme to how meetings are conducted.







