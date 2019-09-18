CHAPEL HILL – Mack Brown would rather his team learn its lessons after close wins instead of losses, but when a defeat happens, it’s best to make the most of it.

Time will tell if the Tar Heels are a better team since falling at Wake Forest last Friday, but with most of their practice week in preparation for Saturday’s home game versus Appalachian State behind them, Brown believes his team has appropriately processed what happened.

“Energy’s been really good this week,” he said at the team’s indoor practice facility. “We’ve obviously talked about the lack of energy we had on Friday night and that you have to earn the right to win a game, and if you don’t come out with all you’ve got and play your best, then you’re probably not going to win the game. We’re not good enough to do that at this point.

“Practice yesterday was really good, practice today was really good (and) the guys are excited about the challenge of playing Appalachian.”

One of the lessons Brown has tried to impart on his team this week is the importance of infusing oneself with proper energy on days it doesn’t come as easily. He offered a real-life example as to why it’s important on and off the field.

“I think like you do in your life, you have to learn to create it,” he said. “You have to create an edge in everything you do every day, and it’s hard to do. But what a great lesson for our coaches and our players last week that we didn’t create it and we got beat, and if we had created it maybe we’d be 3-0. But you can’t look back at that.

“So, every day in your life, if you get up and you’re sick and you’ve got a wife and kids, you’ve got to have energy and you’ve got to do the things you need to do. That’s why you can learn really good life lessons from a loss.”

Brown often says player-led teams are better than coach-led teams. He and other coaches also say true leadership is born out of adversity. So has Brown seen the player-led leadership take greater form over the last few days?

“I did,” he said. “These guys have done everything we’ve asked them to do. We were aware we spent a lot of energy in the first two games and that was a huge week for them to step up and see if they could manage it, and as a group we didn’t. This week, I think we’re seeing more guys that are stepping up and talking more and being more involved.”



