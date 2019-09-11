



CHAPEL HILL – Typically, Mack Brown meets with the media in North Carolina’s indoor facility Wednesday mornings following his team’s practice. But with the short week and time tight for the Tar Heels’ staff, he did so in the Kenan Football Center an hour later than his usual midweek time.

As much as the staff is trying to make this a normal week for the team, as it prepares to take on Wake Forest in Winston-Salem on Friday night, six days as opposed to seven in between games has forced some reshuffling.

“The biggest thing is Wake Forest played Friday night (at Rice), so they had all Saturday to rest and watch us and start their more normal week on Saturday to get the same number of days,” Brown said. “We had the late-night game with a lot of energy on Saturday night and then our Sunday becomes more like Monday because you don’t have a Sunday and Monday’s off.

“We let them have more free time on Sunday but then you practice hard on Monday and Tuesday and a little bit lighter today, so it just gives them less time to recoup. Normally, for a Thursday game, you get the week off before because in college they don’t want you playing Saturday and the next Thursday. So, it’s been a short week for us but the guys have responded really well.”

Preparation is among the many changes in culture that have naturally occurred since Brown took over but having a quirky week so early the new staff’s tenure could muddy the process. The head coach isn’t worried, though. There's noting tangible Brown and the staff have done to improve how Heels get ready for games, he says the results through two contests have enhanced their approach.

The Tar Heels were heavy underdogs versus South Carolina in the opener and won and were also weren;t favored versus Miami this past weekend at home and won that game. The general consensus, and the Las Vegas lines for those who pay attention to that sort of thing, also suggest Carolina will lose to the Demon Deacons.

Two-pronged sources of motivation for better preparation isn't such a bad thing.

“It really helps you after two games you’ve won that they feel like the process has worked, so they’re more vested now in what we’ve asked them because they’re understanding it’s working,” Brown said.

“I talked to them today that a lot of people think they won’t play hard again because they haven’t won two games like this in a while, so can they handle success now? And that’s just the next step of being a good team.”

The Tar Heels don’t know yet if they’re a good team, though they should get a better idea of that Friday. The game prep, however, doesn’t appear to be an issue.



