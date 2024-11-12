Brown Pushing For Big Fan Turnout Saturday Night

CHAPEL HILL – Mack Brown is no fool. He hears the chatter. He knows a segment of North Carolina football fans are not happy.

But he also believes showing unhappiness toward him by not showing up to games hurts the players much more than himself. The games are about them.

That is why he pushed hard in his weekly press conference Monday to encourage fans to show up Saturday night when the Tar Heels host Wake Forest. And it’s also why the program is trying basically a blue out, asking all fans to wear Carolina blue to the game.

“It should be a fun game,” Brown said Monday during his weekly press conference. “It’s a game that going to be a blue-out, so we’re asking everybody to wear Carolina blue. It will be a night game, which will be fun on ACC Network.”

The Tar Heels opened the season 3-0 with an impressive win at Minnesota, which is currently 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten, and then with a pair of unimpressive wins over Charlotte and NC Central at home.

Then came the floodgates, a 70-50 loss to James Madison that rocked the foundation of his program and the faith of many fans in his ability to deliver on returning UNC Football to national prominence.

A blown 20-point lead at Duke followed, and then home losses to Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech capped a four-game losing streak. Swaths of empty seats inside Kenan Stadium spoke volumes.

In addition, the death of Tylee Craft, horrific season-ending injury to Max Johnson, and the serious illness offensive line coach Randy Clements has battled made for a unique season, even for the Hall of Famer who has spent a life in the sport.