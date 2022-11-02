CHAPEL HILL – Mack Brown has told his team to ignore the Associated Press and Coaches polls the last few weeks, but he has a slightly different take with respect to his team being in the initial College Football Playoff rankings this week.

North Carolina is No. 17 in the AP and No. 15 in the Coaches’ polls, but the Tar Heels also came in at No. 17 in the first CFP poll of the season Tuesday night. And Brown sees that as a fairer representation of who they are as a team. It’s far less subjective.

“That one means more. It’s not an opinion,” Brown said via zoom following practice Wednesday morning. “It’s based on a lot of different things that are calculated.”

The Tar Heels are 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the ACC. The visit Virginia (3-5, 1-4) on Saturday for a noon kick on the ACC Network. Carolina is 4-0 on the road this season, but has struggled in Charlottesville most of the time over the last four decades.

None of that history matters heading into this game, Brown has maintained this week, and neither does the CFP ranking. He cited examples from 2020 when the Tar Heels were 3-0 and No. 5 in the nation when they lost at Florida State, and No. 10 to open last season and fell at Virginia Tech.

While those rankings did have much basis, the current one does, but only if the Heels make it matter by taking care of business.

“I feel very uncomfortable with a team being applauded without doing anything,” Brown said. “They have earned this. They have worked really, really hard to go from nowhere to here. And the story isn’t over. You know you’ve got to finish the story.”