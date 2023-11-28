CHAPEL HILL – While North Carolina Coach Mack Brown’s most important mission this week is to get a full gauge where each player on his roster stands: leaving for the NFL, another school, or returning to UNC; he also must begin the process of working toward decisions regarding his coaching staff.

With the transfer portal opening December 4, now is the time to have honest, healthy conversations with each player to let them know where they stand, but for them to also give their thoughts to the coaches.

Part of those discussions will surely include who might coach them at their positions next seaosn. Not so much Brown, who said following the Tar Heels’ loss at NC State on Saturday night that he will be back for a sixth season in 2024. But they will want to know about their position coaches.

Yet, definitive answers may not be available just yet, as Brown’s plan to sit down with each coach will stretch out for a longer period of time. Friday is when the recruiting dead period ends, so coaches will get on the road, including Brown.

“I’ll sit down with the coaches over the next three weeks, because I’ll be out recruiting with every one of them,” Brown said. “And when you’re in a car all day with a guy, everything comes up. And they don’t get me very often by myself.”

That doesn’t mean there won’t be any movement on the staff. The silly season in college football is here. Many coaches are getting fired this week, or have been recently, and the new head men at those respective schools must quickly fill staffs.

Phil Longo left for Wisconsin last year just days after the Tar Heels lost to Clemson in the ACC Championship game. It caught Brown off guard because he didn’t know Longo was having conversations with Luke Fickel, who had just been hired to run the Badgers.

Brown prefers coaches tell him when they are discussing other opportunities out of fairness to all involved.