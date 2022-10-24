CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina football and being nationally ranked haven’t exactly rendered supremely positive results the last few seasons. To be blunt, the Tar Heels haven’t handled national acclaim all that well. That isn’t really a hot take, it comes from their Hall of Fame coach’s lips. But because Carolina didn’t deal with a top-five ranking in 2020 or starting out 10th last season well, Mack Brown has a different vibe about his current club, which is ranked No. 21 this week. “We were ranked fifth in the Covid year and went to Florida State and lost,” said Brown during his weekly press conference Monday at the Kenan Football Center, while also acknowledging he isn’t worried about his team handles its recent prosperity. “And we weren’t fifth, and a third of the teams (nationally) hadn’t even played… Then last year, we were way over-ranked in the preseason losing 4,200 yards of offense. So, I think what they’ve done is they’ve learned from: it matters what you do when you’re ranked more than getting ranked.”

The 2020 season was strange on many fronts, and when UNC went to Tallahassee ranked No. 5 in the nation, neither the Big Ten or Pac-12 had started their seasons yet. Carolina ended up No. 18 in the final poll and played in the Orange Bowl, but the lesson earlier that season still resonates. Last season, UNC was among the more hyped non-traditional powers nationally, which included Sam Howell getting plenty of Heisman Trophy mentions. But the Tar Heels floundered out of the gate at Virginia Tech and were a forgotten team the rest of the way. That realist isn’t lost on his club, though Brown still reminded them. “We’re one loss away from not being mentioned again for the rest of the year,” he said. “I’ve told them enjoy it Sunday, enjoy it today, and then move on, man.”

All UNC fans case save $$$ by using the promo code: TARHEELS10 (Rogue Shop)