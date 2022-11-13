WINSTON-SALEM – Questions regarding Drake Maye and the Heisman Trophy have increased in recent weeks for North Carolina Coach Mack Brown, but he basically just shrugged it off, deflecting any serious focus on his quarterback and the most prestigious award in American sports. That tone is starting to change, however. With Maye accounting for 519 yards – 448 passing, 71 running – in UNC’s win at Wake Forest on Saturday night, delivering the Tar Heels their sixth consecutive victory and an ACC Coastal Division championship, Brown is more willing to discuss Maye’s candidacy. But the redshirt freshman had to perform against the Demon Deacons, first. And he did. "I said if he goes to Winston-Salem and plays great on the road in a game that's been a tough game for us, then he deserves all the credit in the world,” Brown said following UNC’s 36-34 win. “He's one of the best quarterbacks in the country, so I can't imagine him not being in New York."

Twitter was on fire Saturday night with some noteworthy members of the media and pundits raving about Maye, most of whom saying he at least should be at the presentation in New York City. The four players with the most votes will receive invitations. The announcement is December 10. Will Maye be among the top four vote getters? “I just try to focus on winning football games,” Maye said Saturday night. “That honor, kind of trophy comes with notice after winning more games. That's our job, they will decide whoever. They are some great players out there playing well too.” Maye has completed 70.1 percent of his pass attempts this season for 3,412 yards, 34 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has not thrown a pick since a win at Miami on October 8. In addition, Maye has run for 584 yards, and that’s factoring in 26 sacks losing 132 yards. He has five rushing touchdowns on the season, too, and two other numbers are rather eye popping: Maye’s PFF grade on the season is a rare 92.5, and his NFL rating is 126.2.

In addition to 3.412 yards passing with 34 TDs, UNC QB Drake Maye has five rushing scores, too. (Jacob Turner/THI)

Maye always deflects praise turning any questions about his performances and recognition to his teammates. He appears unincumbered by the increasing demands for his time by national and regional media, as well as his growing stature. His mission is simple, and it keeps him in a fairly narrow lane. “No, it's not uncomfortable,” he said about the attention. “It's just not the main focus. We’ve got a 9-1 season. I am just trying to keep the main thing the main thing, but obviously it's a dream to win the Heisman.” UNC is 9-1 overall and ranked No. 13 in the AP poll. The Tar Heels are 6-0 in the ACC and will meet Clemson on December 3 in Charlotte for the conference championship. They are also 6-0 on the road for the first time in program history. Maye and the Tar Heels have two regular season games remaining; home affairs with Georgia Tech next Saturday and NC State the day after Thanksgiving.