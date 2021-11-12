Brown Second-Guesses Decision: Should Have Gone For It

PITTSBURGH – Mack Brown made a mistake Thursday night.

He went against his instincts, and he believes it backfired.

With North Carolina trailing 23-20 and facing a fourth-and-goal at the Pittsburgh 2-yard-line with 57 seconds remaining in a game the Tar Heels appeared down and out before clawing back into position to possibly win, he chose the safer path.

Brown’s gut told him to go for it, but he didn’t, instead optioning to have Grayson Atkins kick, and convert, a 20-yard field goal that essentially sent the game into overtime. UNC lost, 30-23, at Heinz Field, so Brown was kicking himself afterward.

“I should’ve gone for the fourth-and-two at the end because the way it ended up, the rain was really hard, put us in an awful position in overtime, you’re on the road,” Brown said. “The reason I didn’t do it, I got talked out of it, but also we hadn’t made fourth down in three, or four, or two, but looking back, I would’ve been better going for the fourth down at that point.”

Rare beautiful November weather in Western Pennsylvania turned into a heavy rain during the fourth quarter, and by the time Brown and his coaches discussed their late-game options, the rain really started picking up.

The wind was whipping around and the rain swirled, changing directions every five-eight seconds. It was so intense that after the game, the grounds crew used leaf blowers to get water off the field.