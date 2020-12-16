TarHeelIllustrated - Brown Shows Clips, Talks Signed 2021 Class

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Football Coach Mack Brown met with the media Wednesday via zoom to discuss the 18 prospects that sent in their signed letters of intent earlier in the day, sharing video highly of them and expressing the many things he likes about each player. Brown actually showed clips of 19 players, including current UNC freshman cornerback Tony Grimes, whom the staff is keeping in the ’21 class even though he enrolled in August and started the Tar Heels’ last three games. So here is the full 30-miniute session with transcribed quotes from what Brown had to say about all 19 players:

The Class

Brown says: "He will be playing slot where Dazz Newsome plays. So interestingly enough the first pass that he catches here is from Sam Howell last year. So he is used to catching some passes from Sam so we thought we’d start out with that. Gavin will be here as an early enrollee. You got to love the speed in this class. These guys can really run and that’s what we’re trying to get obviously everybody is. He’s got good hand coordination, he can jump, he can catch… You can see great body control, he adjusts to the ball in the air well, and he has very, very good hands. But this is the speed. He can turn it on and go. So once again, he will be here for spring practice. They’ll start the spring semester." Eary enrollee: YES

Brown says: “DeAndre Boykins who is actually a cousin to KJ Bingley. He’s at Central Cabarrus High School. He was 5’11 200. He plays running back, he plays linebacker, he plays nickel, and plays corner. For us he would be a nickelback… See the quickness and he's a weightlifter. He's really strong. He's a tough guy, he can really hit you. As you can see there. Very physical. Once again, very physical, very smart, good instincts… Being a running back he has very good hands. Good break on the ball and got the speed to score. And we're trying to get defensive backs that can catch because turnovers win games.” Eary enrollee: YES

Brown says: “He played a lot of different positions. He's an athlete. Here, he's playing corner at the top. That's where he'll play for us. He is not an early enrollee, but he's got very good hands. And once again, you see the speed. He can really run. He is 5-10-and-a-half, 170 (pounds). He also is a hitter. He played quarterback for them. You can see here the athletic ability Watch his play so much speed. He's also returned kicks so he would return punts. We love signing athletes that can play a lot more than one position. The speed takes it to the house.” Eary enrollee: NO

Brown says: “He can fly. He ran 4.4 something at some of the camps. Very physical player. Again with an emphasis on speed. He will also be here this spring. So he is an early enrollee. These guys have already been admitted to school. Got very good hands. This will be back-to-back really good defensive classes. See he's very physical loves to play. He avoids the blocker here, stays on his feet, and explodes to make the tackle. He plays sideline to sideline.” Eary enrollee: YES

Brown says: “Six-foot, 210 (pounds), will also be a linebacker. He was at Vance High School that was recently, they changed the name to Chambers. Six-foot, 210 like RaRa (Dillworth), he will be here this spring. Very similar, really quick, very good instincts and will hit you. Both these young linebackers are special. They play all over the field and very physical… His dad's a coach, so he's been around football his whole life. But both those guys make a lot of plays sideline to sideline.” Eary enrollee: YES

Brown says: “He’s 5-foot-11, 220 (pounds). He is out of Havelock High School, he will not be here this spring. But, he's a big powerful guy that's really fast. Got good instincts and vision… He cuts back and he explodes right after he gets through at 220 pounds. Weightlifter, really strong, has outstanding speed when he gets on the corner. And again, this is a 220-pound man. (He) grew up loving North Carolina, he will not be here in the spring. He’s got good hands, we like to throw to our backs a lot out of the backfield.” Eary enrollee: NO

Brown says: “He’s actually playing against Notre Dame and Miami as a high school senior. But you go back and review his film and see why he was such a prize recruit for us and he came in and played that way. Very, very proud of his, his maturity, he had good grades, he’s handle it (well)… I can’t even imagine what he’s going to look like when he gets an offseason under his belt and spring practice with (strength and conditioning) Coach (Brian) Hess.”

Brown says: “He will be an early enrollee from Richmond County High School. He was a quarterback. He’s 5-foot-11 and a half, 225 pounds. I actually recruited his dad, Errol (Hood), here. We think both these running backs are special and they're both 220, 225 pounds… Like Kamarro, I think this guy's special. He’s so powerful. He also is a weightlifter. He loves this place, he grew up loving this place, watching his dad play. So, he'll be fun to watch.” Eary enrollee: YES

Brown says: “He’s got the real length that you love at wide receiver for an outside guy. Right now he’s trying to make a decision on whether he’s going to come in early or not. He’s playing basketball, but you can see he’s got special talents. So he probably will not make a decision if he’s coming in early until the first part of January. He’s got the length, he’s got the speed… Gives you some advantages in the red zone with height.” Eary enrollee: Undecided.

Brown says: “His dad played here and his brother played basketball here. His dad was actually a GA for me when we were here the first time. Drake had committed to Alabama way early in the spring a year ago… and flipped to us. He’s a tremendous leader, player, he’s got the whole package. He’s tall, he’s smart, he’s from an athletic family, he can run, he’s got a strong arm at 6-5. He’s a really good basketball player, so once again, he decided to forego his senior season.” Eary enrollee: YES

Brown says: “He will play in the secondary. He’s playing corner here, but will most likely be a safety for us… He was our first commitment for the ’21 class… It was two summers ago. It seems like forever, and he did not waiver at all. Another guy with length, got good ball skills, he’s got a big body. Another guy that can return kicks. So a lot of speed on the field.” Eary enrollee: YES

Brown says: “I think he’s up in the 240 (pounds) rang right now. We liked him because he’s a really good basketball player, he’s got height, he’s got length, he can do the things that tight ends need to do in our offense tight or he can actually flex out and play a wide receiver-type of position… His dad played with the Saints at tight end. We recognized his abilities really early and feel like he can get open in space. He’s also a guy that can play in wide receiver spots in the red zone because of his height and his length.” Eary enrollee: NO

Brown says: “He played at Gaffney High School in South Carolina this year, so he went across the state line to play. His previous years were at Kings Mountain High School… It’s easy to talk with running backs and receivers right now with the way our offense has been productive this fall… These guys all have catching ability… but they also have speed in space.” Eary enrollee: YES

Brown says: “We’re looking for those young offensive linemen, and he can run and he’s really, really big and athletic. Really like his ability to run and get on people. See how good he is here in pass protection on the left side at left tackle with his feet. He will be coming in early and will get a full spring of coach Hess and a spring practice.” Eary enrollee: YES

Brown says: “You can see his quickness and speed. He’s 6-5 and 280 pounds and actually ran cross country. His mom’s a track coach… The quickness and speed and he will add to that bunch of front. He is so quick and aggressive, watch his ability to run at 280 pounds… Watch the big guy at 280 pounds run here, he chases down the guy on the reverse. So, from inside, sees it, doesn’t give up, try hard play, runs it down from behind.” Eary enrollee: YES

Brown says: “Probably his expertise (was) being a pass rusher in high school. Keeshawn at 6-5 and 275 gives us a lot of ability to penetrate and disrupt passers… This is a big man to move this fast. And he and Jahvaree will both be here for spring practice. Again, watch him run a quarterback down from behind… Again, it’s hard to believe he’s 6-5, and he plays tight end some. He’ll be wanting some catches. And also wanted to look at a couple of shots of him dunking a basketball just to show his explosive power and his leaping ability… And if it works for him, he’d also like to play on our basketball team.” Eary enrollee: YES

Brown says: “He’s a basketball player, so he will want to stay and play basketball with his team. Look at his quickness here off the corner. His dad actually played at South Carolina. Once again, see the lateral movement, him taking on two blockers, flipping the blocks outside and getting to the quarterback’s face and knocking him down forcing the interception… He will be an outside linebacker. He’s just so tall, got a lot of length, and can run.” Eary enrollee: NO

Brown says: “He’ll be an outside linebacker/defensive end… Another avid weight lifter, grew up loving North Carolina. He will not be here this spring. Loves to play, really good pass rusher, physical, all over the field guy, plays really hard, got some length.” Eary enrollee: NO