CHAPEL HILL – Through its first four games, North Carolina scored a touchdown 73.7 percent of the time it reached the red zone. In its last five games versus FBS teams, the Tar Heels have done so just 51.7 percent of the time.

Capping off this less effective red zone stretch took place this past Saturday, when the offense’s inability to score touchdowns nearly cost it a game it could, and perhaps should have, easily won.

Instead, the Tar Heels were forced to eek out a 47-45 overtime victory over rival Duke on a night Mack Brown’s team scored just four touchdowns in nine trips to the red zone.

The problem wasn’t relegated to just the Duke game. Carolina scored 14 touchdowns in 19 red zone trips through the Pittsburgh game, but had only two touchdowns after getting inside Syracuse’s 20-yard-line seven times.

The Heels were three out of five in the win over Miami, one out of two in the home loss to Virginia, and then a scorching five-for-five scoring TDs in a loss at Georgia Tech. The struggles versus the Blue Devils, however, is cause for concern. It happened on four consecutive possessions in one stretch, when touchdowns could have put the game away before halftime. Instead, Carolina (8-2, 4-2 ACC) was fortunate enough to get a win.

“You go back and look at it and study it,” Brown said Monday. “Two of them were penalties. We had a substitution mistake on fourth-and-goal from the one we were going for it, and then we had a holding penalty in another one that would have given (us) an opportunity to have 6-for-9 (in the red zone.) And then we had two first-down plays that weren’t good. They were outside screens and we didn’t block well…

“We’ll go back and look closely at why we didn’t score more points in the red zone.”