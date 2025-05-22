North Carolina is making Cole Cloer a Priority

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with Cloer Friday night after a 91-69 win over the New York Lightning in which he chipped in 14 points to the cause.

In the next two days after the Memphis session concluded Cloer picked up offers from Indiana, Oregon, Providence, UCONN, Villanova, and Virginia. They join previous ones from such schools as Alabama, Georgetown, Illinois, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, South Carolina, Tennessee, VCU, Wake Forest, and other mid-majors.

Fast forward twelve months and Cloer's Team CP3 17U group is a perfect 7-0 after two EYBL sessions. Cloer had a strong showing in Memphis where he averaged 16.5 points, five rebounds, and three assists. He shot 53.1% from the field, and 39% from three-point range.

The 6-foot-7 wing from Hillsborough already had the honor of being one of very top if not the best prospect in North Carolina's 2026 class. The Tar Heels took notice and offered exactly one year ago.

Memphis, Tennessee - Cole Cloer was already a huge priority for North Carolina in the 2026 class. He did nothing to hurt his standing last weekend at the second EYBL event of the spring.

THI: How do you feel like the spring has gone for you this year?

CLOER: “I think it’s going really good. I think I‘ve made a big jump this year during the high school season. I feel like my body developed a little bit. I feel like I matured as a player. I think you see it when you watch me play a little bit. I feel like I’m playing a lot older than I was. I’ve gotten better in every aspect.”

THI: CP3 has one of the top teams in the EYBL, and all of AAU.

CLOER: “No doubt. We made the Peach Jam Championship our eighth grade year. In the ninth grade we won it, and last year we lost and we felt like we should have won it. This ain’t really anything new to us. We added Kohl (Rosario). He’s obviously a great piece. We added Big Will (Williams Stevens), obviously a great piece. With the team we’ve got on the floor I feel like the sky is the limit.”

THI: I know Chris Paul can’t be at every game, but when you look over at the bench and you’ve got a Hall of Fame player coaching you, or sitting beside you on the bench, what is that like?

CLOER: “That’s my guy now. I feel like I’ve known him for a few years. My eighth grade, 15U year he obviously it was crazy seeing him like that. But now I feel like we just talk basketball. I don’t see him as one of the best point guards ever, but now I see him as a coach and a mentor. So it’s a little different now.”

THI: He can give you great insights from his playing experience. What are some examples?

CLOER: “He’ll just give me little tips. During the last game I got back-tapped coming off the pick and roll, and obviously that’s his thing being a point guard in the NBA and coming off pick and rolls. He just gave me little tricks for that to seal the dude off, and make the play, reading the back-side guy. Just little things like that.”

THI: Let’s go to recruiting. Which schools are on you the hardest right now?

CLOER: “There are a lot. All of the in-state ACC schools are heavy on me. Virginia has been there. Alabama, Louisville, Florida, Michigan, BYU, there are some more I am forgetting. Of course Tennessee is one, and Indiana. There are a lot.”

THI: How much do you hear from North Carolina?

CLOER: “All of the time. It’s weekly. They make sure that I know I am a big priority for them. Obviously being an in-state guy I’ve known Coach Davis and Coach (Jeff) Lebo for a long time, and now I’m building a relationship with the rest of the coaching staff like Coach (Sean) May. It’s been great. Now I’ve been to Carolina a lot, and talk to them on a consistent basis. Like I said, they are making a statement that I know I am a priority for them.”

THI: Is it past the relationship build? Are you on to other stages now?

CLOER: “Not necessarily Carolina, but every school. Just being older, and it getting closer to commitment time, obviously questions start to be asked. Everything kind of enhances a little bit, but not necessarily Carolina, but every school.”

THI: Playing is on your mind right now, but when does recruiting get serious?

CLOER: “It’s getting serious, yes. But it’s not too much at all. Like you said, I’m focused on playing. We just got through the high school season, and won the state championship. Now we’re trying to get through the Peach Jam. Hopefully we will win another Peach Jam championship. I’ll take some official visits soon. But it’s not too much at all right now.”

THI: Will you do some official visits in June, or do you want to wait after the AAU season this summer?

CLOER: “I think I’m going to try to get some done in June, hopefully a couple. We’re still trying to figure it out. We’ll some in August, and then into the fall.”

THI: Do you know where yet?

ClLOER: “I don’t have officials set yet, but I’ll figure it out soon.”

THI: I may have asked you this before. Were you a North Carolina fan growing up?

CLOER: “No, not really. My mom went to Carolina, but she was always a Duke fan. My cousins live right across the street, and they are big Duke fans. So I always kind of grew up hating Duke, but I didn’t really like Carolina either. My dad was a big N.C. State fan, so I kind of grew up an N.C. State guy. Obviously now I’m just more so a fan of the game, not necessarily a team. But I was really a big Wolfpack fan.”

THI: What is a timetable for your decision?

CLOER: “Just whenever I feel it. I don’t have a timeframe in mind. I could decide, and after my first visit if I love it. Or I could decide in the fall. It just depends on what feels right.”

THI: What will be the big deciding factors?

Cloer: “Definitely fit. My goal is to get to the NBA, and I have to be in a situation where I feel like I can get to the NBA where I’m at. Obviously coaching, a relationship I have with the coach, and him putting his trust in me and who I am. Just who they would like me to be honestly. I’m not saying that in a bad way at all. I feel like I’m a versatile player. I really feel like I can do whatever. So then the coach has to trust in me. Obviously NIL plays a big part right now. But I want to win. I want to be in a situation where I can win. Those are the main factors.”