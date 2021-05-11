The members of North Carolina's recruiting class of 2021 have a lot of accolades coming in from the high school ranks. The class was ranked No. 15 overall with 12 of those signees early enrolling for the spring semester back in January.

Seven signees did not enroll early, of which five played or are still playing spring seasons, which began in late February. Dontae Balfour and Eli Sutton played their senior seasons in the fall.



