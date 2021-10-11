Brown Takes Responsibility For Carolina's 3-3 Start

CHAPEL HILL – In a matter of six weeks, North Carolina has gone from a top-10 national ranking decorated with honey and sugar to insignificant nationally and no longer in the race for the ACC Coastal Division crown.

The thud heard and felt from UNC’s plummet could have been measured by the Richter scale. The magnitude could also be understood listening to Carolina Coach Mack Brown during his weekly press conference Monday morning.

“This is not good, this is unacceptable, we’re disappointing to ourselves,” Brown said he told his staff in a meeting Sunday.

The inconsistency of the Tar Heels has been maddening to a degree. The defense was excellent in a loss at Virginia Tech, but the offense couldn’t move the ball. In the last two defeats, which occurred over the last three games, the defense had a pair of horrendous two-quarter stretches in falling to mediocre teams Georgia Tech and Florida State.

Now sitting at 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the ACC, Brown made a clear point of taking responsibility for the inconsistencies and overall performance.

“Why don’t we all play good on the same Saturday,” he asked. “That’s legal, I checked it, we can do that. They allow us to, so let’s do it.

“But it’s a hundred percent my fault that they’re not. I can say something else; I’m responsible for everybody that’s hired here, I’m responsible for how they coach their players, and we are responsible for how those players play.”

The defense has received the brunt of recent criticism.