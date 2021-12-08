Brown Thrilled Howell Will Play In Bowl Game

CHAPEL HILL – Sam Howell could have sat out North Carolina’s game at NC State nearly two weeks ago, but he didn’t. The Tar Heels’ record-setting quarterback had been getting hammered all season because he was an integral part of UNC’s ground attack, and that he was sacked 44 times and hit after throwing the ball many more. It was at the end of an overtime loss at Pittsburgh in mid-November when Howell was crunched to the ground injuring a shoulder. He sat out a win over Wofford and was banged up going into the game versus the Wolfpack. But he played. And that UNC lost in demoralizing fashion is some of the fuel that led Howell to choosing to play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 versus South Carolina. Howell tweeted out the news Tuesday night, and Wednesday morning, Carolina Coach Mack Brown went into detail about his star player’s decision. “The fact is that our program wouldn’t be where it is today without Sam,” Brown said in his first press conference since the Tar Heels lost in Raleigh. “He has been unbelievable for three years, he’s a warrior. A lot of guys would not have played in our last game because they had a hurt shoulder, and he’s worried about the NFL… And not only did he play in the game, he said, ‘run me, man. Do whatever we need to win the game.’

Sam Howell was sacked 44 times, ran the ball 123 other times and was hit a lot this season. (USA Today)

“He’s an unbelievable young guy and he is tough as nails. He is also such a team guy that he’s handed the NIL, which is crazy right now across the country. He’s handled it so well with our team and in the locker room that when he’s gotten opportunities, he’s pulled other teammates in with him. And it’s not surprising to me when he comes up and says, ‘I want to play, coach. I want to play in the bowl game. This is important, we need to win. We’ve got to finish this thing right.’” From a passing perspective, Howell’s season has been a tad on the disappointing side given what he did the previous two campaigns and that in August he was one of the leading candidates for the Heisman Trophy. The junior from Indian Trail, NC, completed 62.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,851 yards, 23 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The yards and TD passes are lows for his career and the picks thrown is a career-high. Howell, however, still managed to move the Heels on offense. They are No. 9 nationally in total yardage at 479.6 yards per contest, and No. 17 in scoring at 36.4 points per game. He also ran for 825 yards, which includes factoring in 243 lost yards courtesy of all those sacks. If Howell is indeed heading to the NFL, which Brown hasn’t been so subtle hinting at for the better part of a year, he will don Carolina blue one more time and try to finish off the season on the right track for himself and the program. “Really excited about Sam Howell playing and all he's accomplished and what he's done,” Brown said. “This could be his last game he, hasn't told us for sure yet. But to have a sore shoulder, miss the Wofford game, and go compete like he did, play like he did in our last game is really something special.

Sam Howell didn't finish the season a Heisman contender, but he still posted huge numbers. (Jenna Miller/THI)