CHAPEL HILL --- Dré Bly, Tim Brewster and Tim Cross are the first staff hires for North Carolina head football coach Mack Brown. Bly and Brewster have already begun their coaching duties, while Cross is set to start work on Sunday.

Bly, a 2014 NFF College Football Hall of Fame inductee and a three-time All-America cornerback at UNC, will coach cornerbacks.

Brewster, who previously coached with Brown for 13 seasons at UNC (1989-97) and Texas (1998-2001), will be UNC's assistant head coach as well as the tight ends coach.

Cross, who worked with Brown at Texas and has most recently been the assistant head coach and defensive line coach at the Air Force Academy, will coach the defensive line.

Additionally, Tommy Thigpen, who played for Brown and returned to the UNC coaching staff in January, has been elevated to co-defensive coordinator and will continue to coach safeties.

“I’m thrilled to announce four outstanding coaches who will be part of our staff at Carolina," Brown said. "Each of them are, first and foremost, excellent people and know how to coach, recruit and develop players to be the best they can be in the classroom, in the community, on the field and in life. Dré and Tommy are among the very best I’ve had the opportunity to coach and it has brought me great joy to watch them grow to be the successful people they are today.”