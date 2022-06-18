There is more than one road to arrive at your destination.

Bryson Tucker is a rarity in the grassroots world. He is a 5-star talent who is ranked No. 5 in his class, but he doesn't play on the AAU circuits. He has instead opted for more of the old fashioned model of putting in countless hours in the gym working on his skill.

The results have been obvious. Rob Cassidy recently wrote that Tucker could make a potential serious run at the No. 1 spot in the 2024 class.