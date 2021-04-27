WESTFIELD, IN - Perhaps the biggest AAU tournament of the spring occurred last weekend in Westfield, Indiana, and THI was on hand to take in everything. The star-studded lineup of 5-star players featured Emoni Bates, Jalen Duren, Bruce Thornton, Brandon Miller, and Shaedon Sharpe.

Dereck Lively hasn't reached that plateau yet, but he made a serious case to be included into that exclusive club. The seven-footer impacted all three games on both ends, and proved to be a valuable piece to the Team Final roster which may be the most talented in the country.

Lively is currently ranked No. 45 nationally by Rivals, but you can bet your last dollar he will be much higher when the new ratings come out. It is not unrealistic that he even gets into the twenties.