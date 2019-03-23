Busch Leads Heels Past Hokies
Blacksburg, Va. – North Carolina picked up a hard-fought victory on Saturday with a 7-5 win against Virginia Tech. Michael Busch led the way offensively going 3-for-4 with two doubles and 5 RBI while Austin Bergner picked up the win to start 3-0 on the season.
KEY MOMENTS
The Hokies jumped out to the early 2-0 lead in the first inning after a sacrifice fly to centerfield brought in one run and a RBI double off the wall brought home the second.
With the bases loaded in the third inning, Michael Busch smoked a single down the right field line to score two Tar Heels as Carolina cut in to the Hokie lead, 3-2.
Busch struck again in the fifth inning with a double to the wall to score Ike Freeman from first base and tie the game, 3-3.
The Tar Heels took their first lead of the game in the sixth inning thanks to a RBI double from Ashton McGee that scored Clemente Inclan from first base for the 4-3 advantage.
Busch continued his hot day at the plate with a two out, two-RBI double in the sixth inning to give the Heels a 6-3 lead.
The Hokies scored two unanswered runs, one each in the sixth and seventh, to make it a one run lead for the Heels at 6-5.
The Heels added an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning to take a 7-5 lead. McGee hit in to a double play, but it allowed Dylan Enwiller to score from third.
NOTABLES
Dylan Harris extended his team best, and career best, reached base streak to 20 consecutive games with a single in the first inning.
Michael Busch recorded his first three-hit game of the season for his seventh multi-hit game of the season.
Busch recorded his first 5 RBI game of the season on Saturday against the Hokies. It was the second time in his career he recorded 5 RBI in a single game, with the first coming on June 1, 2018 against NC A&T in the first game of the Chapel Hill Regional.
Busch is the only Tar Heel on the roster with 5 RBI in a game.
Four of the 8 hits were doubles for the Tar Heels.
PITCHER RECORDS
Win: North Carolina, Austin Bergner (3-0)
Loss: Virginia Tech, Jack Dellinger (1-3)
Save: North Carolina, Caden O'Brien (1)
UP NEXT
UNC will take on Virginia Tech in game three of the three-game series at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.