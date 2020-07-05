TarHeelIllustrated - Busy Week On The Hoops Trail

Busy Week On The Hoops Trail
The summer basketball circuit may be on hold and coaches can’t see players face-to-face, but there was still plenty of news this past week on the college basketball recruiting landscape, and certai...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news