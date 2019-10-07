ATLANTA – Over the course of 65 days, beginning Aug. 2, North Carolina’s football players had a grand total of nine days off. Off from practice that is. Many of the Tar Heels still spent plenty of time at the Kenan Football Center getting in extra film work, maybe lifting and doing other activities related to their demanding sport. They’re football players and that’s what football players do during the season. But with UNC in a bye week after defeating Georgia Tech, 38-22, on Saturday, head coach Mack Brown declared Sunday and Monday as mandatory off days. Nearly 10 weeks, and six games - five down to the wire - since fall camp commenced and the Heels just need a break. “I told them to ‘get away, go do your school work, make sure you act right and stay out of trouble, but no weights, no conditioning, no football,’” Brown said following UNC’s win at Historic Grant Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium. “Because they’re really whipped and they’ve had so many hard games.” With several players now out for the season, several more dealing with significant injuries and just about all of the Heels banged up, bruised and battered, getting a bye at this stage of the season comes at a very good time.” “It really does,” Brown said. “I think they’re running to the bye week so they can rest.”

The older Heels will take this week to rest and get healed. (Jacob Turner, THI)

The plan for this week is the Heels (3-3, 2-1 ACC) will practice Tuesday-Thursday and then go home Friday and Saturday. They must be back in Chapel Hill on Sunday when preparation begins for the Oct. 19 game at Virginia Tech.

The three practices will be more like a mid-spring or early fall camp for the younger Heels who haven’t gotten many reps since game-week preps began in late August. “What we’ve done for 31 years is we’ve tried to coach young ones and get older ones well,” Brown said, noting that won't change this week. The timing of the break, and the need to step back, is important to the players and something they’re looking forward to. “Rest, try to heal up, try to get back to 100 percent,” freshman quarterback Sam Howell said is on his to-do list. He also planned on watching the NFL on Sunday, something he hasn’t really done this season, given that Sundays are intensely long film days for him. Senior defensive tackle Aaron Crawford knows a thing or two about having an open date and is pleased with the timing of this one.

Brown wants to use this week to get his youngest Heels some extra work. (Jacob Turner, THI)