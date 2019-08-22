North Carolina redshirt freshman quarterback Cade Fortin has entered his name in the transfer portal, multiple sources have confirmed to THI.

Fortin, who started two games a year ago and played in four, spent fall camp battling redshirt freshman Jace Ruder and true freshman Sam Howell for the starting job. But with UNC Coach Mack Brown naming Howell the blue (first) team quarterback this past Sunday and Ruder apparently well ahead of Fortin, the Suwanee, GA, native has decided to go to another school.

Brown has consistently said it was probable one of his quarterbacks would leave once a pecking order was determined, as it regularly happens in college football, also with all three players in the same athletic class.

Fortin (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) was injured after playing well for almost a half versus Virginia Tech last October, which was his first start, and he also started the finale against N.C. State. He completed 32 of 65 pass attempts for 388 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He ran the ball 14 times for 76 yards and a TD.

UNC now has just two quarterbacks on scholarship as well as two walk-ons who are freshman. The Tar Heel with the most college experience playing quarterback on the roster is Chazz Surratt, who is now playing linebacker.





Note: Fortin met with the media a week ago along with Ruder and Howell. Here's his interview:

