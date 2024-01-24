CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina freshman point guard Elliot Cadeau has been in more attack mode of late, part of which is a directive from the coaches, and he also says it's him attaining greater confidence.

That is among many positive signs for the streaking Tar Heels, who have won nine consecutive games, are at 16-3 overall, 8-0 in the ACC, and ranked No. 3 in the nation.

In looking at Cadeau's recent shot breakdown, 75 percent of his field goal attempts over the last five games have been layups, almost all have been taking his man off the dribble in halfcourt situations.

-All seven of his field goals against Wake Forest on Monday night were layups, as were three of his five misses. The other two are termed in State Broadcast as “jumpers,” but are usually more like floaters in the lane or mid-range jumpers.

-In the win at Boston College, each of the 6-foot Cadeau’s buckets were layups. He was 0-for-4 on floaters and mid-range jumpers in Chestnut Hill.

-His two baskets against Louisville were a dunk and layup, and the two misses were a layup and 3-point attempt.

-In a home rout of Syracuse, Cadeau scored on a pair of layups and a floater, and his misses were two errant threes, a mid-range jumper, and a layup.

*Since the 17:56 mark remaining in the Syracuse game, all of Cadeau’s field goals have been layups along with one dunk.

-In a victory at NC State, all of his conversions from the floor were layups, and three of the misses were as well, and one was a mid-range jumper.